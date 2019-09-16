Sean Burke has been named president and publisher of the River Valley Newspaper Group. Burke will manage operations at the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News, Chippewa Herald and six additional publications.
Burke succeeds Josh Trust, who is no longer with the company.
“Sean brings more than 30 years of experience to the River Valley,” said Chris White, vice president and group publisher for Lee Enterprises. “He is an accomplished leader and a passionate advocate for local journalism.”
You have free articles remaining.
Burke was most recently publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas. He joined GateHouse Media in 2006 as regional publisher for its New England-Southcoast Division and was named president and group publisher for GateHouse Media New England in 2013. His career also includes publisher of Memorial Press Group, a division of Enterprise Newsmedia, LLC.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the team in River Valley,” Burke said. “I will always look to provide excellent customer service to our readers and advertisers and be fully committed to local journalism as a means to engage, inform and empower the community.”
Burke has served a member of the board of directors for Downtown Fort Worth Inc., the New England Newspaper & Press Association, the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association and the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
He is a graduate of Boston University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.