Sean Burke: Grant program provides marketing assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Through our Local Marketing Grant program, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of marketing products. This program will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in April, May and June. Applicants may apply online at https://www.winonadailynews.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in the number of users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at winonadailynews.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these uncertain times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united in our effort to meet the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to come.

Sean Burke is president of River Valley Media Group and publisher of the Winona Daily News.