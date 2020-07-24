Sean Burke: A note to our readers

Although evolving our multimedia presentation and delivery of the news, our core mission remains unchanged. As more and more of our readers are enjoying our journalism across both print and digital formats, this change enables us to reach our readers where they are, and increasingly, in the manner in which they prefer to receive their multimedia news.

For our printed editions, we will be certain to incorporate all of your favorite features, along with new features, to ensure minimal disruption to your print experience. As well, we will deliver the electronic editions of your newspaper seven days per week to your e-mail inbox. If you haven’t yet activated your digital account, please click www.winonadailynews.com/users/login/ to ensure prompt delivery.

As well, our full multimedia website at winonadailynews.com will continue to be consistently updated to ensure you have the up-to-the-minute news and information that is so important to you. Your full-access subscription provides unlimited online access.