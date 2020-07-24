Sean Burke: A note to our readers

All of us here at the Winona Daily News are deeply committed to our community and to our mission of providing you
the local news and information you need to stay informed.
Our dedication to this mission remains steadfast in the face a fast-changing media landscape and difficult business disruption
wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The significant impact of COVID-19 on our business along with our readers evolving media habits have encouraged us to change how we deliver your Winona Daily News.
In response to these challenges, effective Aug. 24, the Winona Daily News will begin publishing print editions five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday.
In addition, we will publish and send electronic editions (easy-to-use digital replicas) of your newspaper seven days per week delivered on the usual schedule.
While our newspaper has seen extraordinary readership increases on our website, many newspaper publications, including the Winona Daily News, have experienced
significant declines in local advertising as safer-at-home orders, social distancing and mandatory business closings have impacted the support the local business community provides to the Daily News and our readers.
Although evolving our multimedia presentation and delivery of the news, our core mission remains unchanged. As more and more of our readers are enjoying our journalism across both print and digital formats, this change enables us to reach our readers where they are, and increasingly, in the manner in which they prefer to receive their multimedia news.
For our printed editions, we will be certain to incorporate all of your favorite features, along with new features, to ensure minimal disruption to your print experience. As well, we will deliver the electronic editions of your newspaper seven days per week to your e-mail inbox. If you haven’t yet activated your digital account, please click www.winonadailynews.com/users/login/ to ensure prompt delivery.
As well, our full multimedia website at winonadailynews.com will continue to be consistently updated to ensure you have the up-to-the-minute news and information that is so important to you. Your full-access subscription provides unlimited online access.
While a printed newspaper was once the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect and stay informed including both desktop and mobile access on our website, on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and through our many topical newsletters. You can even sign up for breaking news alerts. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.
We remain committed to keeping you engaged, informed and empowered with the news and information you need. In these most difficult times our commitment remains unwavering. We thank you, our readers, for your loyalty, trust and support.
Thank you.
Sean Burke is publisher of the Winona Daily News and president of the River Valley Media Group
