Scott Olson: Thanks to Larry Lundblad, welcome to Marsha Danielson

Teaming up with MSCS, we envisioned a new approach to preparing these teachers. In our plan, teacher candidates take two years of courses in advanced manufacturing and the trades at MSC Southeast, then transfer to WSU to earn their teaching license.

The Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate has passed the Jobs, Economic Development, and Labor Budget bill that includes $400,000 for the Technical Education Training program at WSU and MSC Southeast. A special thank you to Rep. Pelowski and Sen. Miller for their support. Now with the Governor’s final signature in the books, we look forward to building off of our already strong partnership between MSCS and WSU and addressing the long-term needs of employers in Greater Winona.

The task of delivering the first two years of the Tech Teacher program will fall to MSC Southeast’s new president, Marsha Danielson, and I have no doubt she will be successful.

I’ve worked with Marsha Danielson for 18 years and know that Winona and the College will flourish under her leadership. She comes to Winona from South Central College in North Mankato, which is where Larry Lundblad spent most of his career.