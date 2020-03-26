Scorecard: Winona County residents earn B for social-distancing efforts

As health officials across the country are encouraging residents to take social distancing seriously, one website gives Winona County a B for its efforts.

That conclusion is from a new scorecard that analyzes phone GPS location data to measure the extent to which Americans are social distancing.

Elsewhere, Wabasha and Houston counties received an A, Fillmore County a B, Buffalo County a C, and Trempealeau County a D.

The “Social Distancing Scorecard,” which does not provide a comprehensive review of local efforts at social distancing or containing the coronavirus, was put together by Unacast, a data analytics company. Grading all 50 states and D.C., county by county, the scorecard relies on information from the invisible but omnipresent data collection capabilities of apps on tens of millions of phones nationwide, including games, shopping and utility apps.

Specifically, the scorecard looks at change in distance traveled over time as a proxy for social distancing, a crude but useful datapoint about everyday behavior amid pandemic. The local data was collected March 21 and updated Wednesday.