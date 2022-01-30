Sarah Smith: Just for Kix thanks sponsors for Outback Bowl trip

We would like to thank our amazing sponsors who donated towards our Outback Bowl trip. Your donations were very generous and greatly appreciated. Sixteen dancers, three coaches and a great group of parents made the trip to Florida Dec 28-January 3.

While in Florida they spent four hours each morning practicing for their pregame and halftime performances. Our afternoons/evenings were spent at Busch Gardens, Clearwater Beach, Diner Cruise, and many other fun-filled events.

New Years Day was the big day, GAME DAY! Our 16 dancers were amongst 500 dancers from across the US who performed during pregame and halftime at the Outback Bowl. It was an experience of a lifetime and they are forever grateful of the opportunity. We are so fortunate to live in a community that supports our youth and their passions. Thank you for supporting them for memories that will last a lifetime.

Coaches: Sarah Smith, Jada Koopman, Josie Wodele

Dancers: Aubree Dorn, Elizabeth Elsenpeter, Clare Jumbeck, Alexis McCoy, Emily Volovsek, Ducley Taylor, Allivia Hanf, Madelyn Dornink, Jeanette Larson, Alana Schmitz, London Laska, Arianna Hanf, Kylie Vreeland, Raegan Hoffman, Jillian Schmitt, Zoey Day.

Sponsors: Westwood Kitchens, Riverboat Lanes, Jackie Dornink Keller Williams, Thomas Industries, Maxville Truck & Repair, Wabasha VFW, Jesse’s Automotive, Trauny’s Custom Work, Wabasha Fire Department, Ann Baxter, Abbott Funeral Home, Backwoods Electric, Bee Forest Products, Binner Appliance, BJ’s Bar and Grill, Bluff Country Bus, Bob Scheel, Brian’s New Moon,C T Xpress, California Overland, Carrels Construction, County Diesel & Driveline, Dancing River Blooms, Darrel’s Repair, Dick Thomson State Farm, Dick’s Auto Parts, Diva Nails, Eagle Valley Cafe, Eagle View Bar and Grill, Fresh Wok, Garden Pub and Grille, Grande Bail Bonds, Hall Electric, Hidden Meadow & Barn, Highway Vagabonds, J&J Concrete Professionals, Jeff Roemer Construction, JLM, Kellogg Fire Department, Larson Plumbing and Heating, Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, Matt’s Electric, Mountainland Timber Tree Farm, Nelson Discount Liquor, Nelson Hotel Bar and Grill, Paul Flicek Insurance, Pepin Self Storage, Perry Dental, Prairie Bait Shop, Scheels Rochester MN, Shawn Schmitt Construction, Stacy’s Kitchen, Steve Young American Family Insurance, Stumpf Printing, SVJ Creative Designs, The Chocolate Escape, The River Nest B&B, Top Hat Bar, Tony Purvis, Twin Bluff Bar, Wabasha Auto Body, Wabasha Dentistry, Wabasha Warehouse Liquors, Wise Ace Hardware.

Sarah Smith is the director of Just For Kix, Wabasha.

