Sandra Burke: Challenge yourself to end hunger

Please accept the 2021 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Winona Volunteer Services this July.

You can make a difference for hungry seniors and families in our community by donating during the month. The more donations we receive, the larger our food shelf’s grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be.

The challenge funds will proportionally match your donation. Your financial donation will go further due to our buying power. We can purchase food from our food bank for pennies on the pound. With your donations, Winona Volunteer Services purchases nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, dairy, eggs, and cooking and baking items making sure we have basic food items available to those who need food assistance.

Here is a snapshot of the people we served in June 2021:

811 individuals (370 households) visited once for food and 36 households made subsequent visits to the food shelf based on needing more food.

33,509 pounds of food was either purchased or donated and volunteers distributed 31,584 pounds to people through the food shelf, averaging 39 pounds of food per person.

Although 89% of our households identify as living in Winona County, we serve anyone who appears at our food shelf.