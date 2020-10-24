Saint Mary's University brings the pumpkin patch to campus

Saint Mary’s University students wandered in a field of scattered pumpkins Friday evening — but it’s not where the experience traditionally takes place each fall.
With events in the Winona community limited due to the fear of spreading COVD-19, students stayed close to their classrooms and dorms instead of heading out to pumpkin farms as the tradition was brought to campus.
“Since COVID-19 makes it challenging for our students to go to the pumpkin patch, this year we are bringing the pumpkin patch to them,” Deborah Nahrgang, Saint Mary’s University senior director of external relations, said in an email.
Groups of masked-up friends could be seen scattered through the campus’ Saint Edward’s Field as they searched for the perfect pumpkins before heading over to lantern lit tables to prepare the fruits for Halloween.
Buckets were filled with pumpkin innards as carvings were completed.
Everyone in the Saint Mary’s University community — both students and employees — had the chance to enjoy the activity and staple fall treats for free.
During the event, all students and employees were wearing masks, following rules set by the university.
SMU is missing some of its customary Halloween cheer, possibly due to the pandemic: The annual Walk of Horror was not available for the community this year.
The campus celebrated the 23rd year of the event, which was held as a fundraiser to help support Saint Mary’s Cardinal fastpitch softball team, in 2019.
But, the season isn’t empty on the campus, as virtual Halloween bingo and Halloween movie marathons will also be held in the coming week.
