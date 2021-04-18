Saint Mary’s University: Working through changes together

Steadfast and resilient. This motto of sorts became for Saint Mary’s a guiding slogan as we weathered the events of the pandemic.

It has taken a great deal of effort and commitment by all while keeping creativity and our core mission at the forefront of all decision-making, i.e. creating a student-centered educational experience always grounded in our Lasallian Catholic heritage. It also took students willing to commit to greater virtue by following stringent safety measures for the greater good.

For Saint Mary’s students, particularly our undergraduates, college is about community, connecting with one another academically, spiritually and socially. This was all disrupted last spring, as our students and faculty, like others worldwide, unceremoniously had to leave campus and switch to online learning. It was difficult, even painful. They had to quickly say goodbyes: to friends, final projects and presentations, opportunities for championships, and the possibility to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas in front of their families.

This fall, we gratefully welcomed our students back to campus. They returned to a very different experience — things like masks, social distancing, pods, quarantining and virtual events. Again all difficult, but they did it.