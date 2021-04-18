Saint Mary’s University: Working through changes together

Steadfast and resilient. This motto of sorts became for Saint Mary’s a guiding slogan as we weathered the events of the pandemic.
It has taken a great deal of effort and commitment by all while keeping creativity and our core mission at the forefront of all decision-making, i.e. creating a student-centered educational experience always grounded in our Lasallian Catholic heritage. It also took students willing to commit to greater virtue by following stringent safety measures for the greater good.
For Saint Mary’s students, particularly our undergraduates, college is about community, connecting with one another academically, spiritually and socially. This was all disrupted last spring, as our students and faculty, like others worldwide, unceremoniously had to leave campus and switch to online learning. It was difficult, even painful. They had to quickly say goodbyes: to friends, final projects and presentations, opportunities for championships, and the possibility to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas in front of their families.
This fall, we gratefully welcomed our students back to campus. They returned to a very different experience — things like masks, social distancing, pods, quarantining and virtual events. Again all difficult, but they did it.
Demonstrating good character and remarkable resilience, our students chose to focus on what they could do, instead of what they couldn’t. They made music, performed theatre, competed in athletics, did lab experiments, and learned about themselves and the world around them and how God is never far from us even in a pandemic. Even COVID-19 couldn’t take away these precious experiences.
From a student: “The thought, care, and dedication of my professors haven’t changed. If it has changed, it has only increased. My professors have gone above and beyond since last spring to ensure we still receive the quality of education they intended to provide pre-pandemic.” — Bridgette Hegarty, junior education major
Saint Mary’s faculty, staff, and coaches have been creative, focused, and committed as they provided the best possible experiences for our students. Examples abound, from our music faculty who designed and mass-produced special masks; to our science faculty who divided labs, taught outdoors, created videos, and adapted curriculum; to our coaches who reconfigured locker rooms, moved schedules, implemented protective quarantining, and instated regular testing; to our faculty who took online training and put in countless hours to adapt curriculum; to our student activities and Campus Ministry offices who aligned a full schedule of virtual or socially distanced events.
When employers look for prospective new hires, they prefer those with positive character traits. They need only to look to our students to find resilience through wisdom, patience, zeal, generosity, vigilance, and adaptability, while always modeling care and concern.
We use the phrase “Together, We Are Saint Mary’s” to emphasize our responsibility and connection to one another especially now. Our faith can be tested in uncertain times, but my prayer remains that God’s peace will envelop us all and surround us with the assurance that with Him we can and will get through this TOGETHER.
Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D. is president, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota