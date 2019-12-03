The Department of Music at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is ready to surround attendees with merry music at four events to be hosted this week at the Page Theater Performance Center, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Jazz at Saint Mary's will greet the season with "Jingle Bell Swing," a collection of crowd-favorite Christmas hits, followed by a performance of Eric Heukeshoven's "Mister Santa" by The Songbirds.
At 3 p.m. Dec 7, Saint Mary's Chamber Orchestra will present its winter concert.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels, 1155 W. Wabasha St., the Saint Mary's Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will lead "Lessons and Carols," a story of short readings, hymns and carols, directed by Patrick O'Shea.
At 4 p.m. Dec. 8, the Saint Mary's Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, directed by Janet Heukeshoven, will perform a variety of holiday favorites and band classics. Music will continue in the Ben Miller Lobby after the performance, and will include treats, punch and coffee.
Tickets for all performances will be $5 for students and seniors, $10 for adults, and will be available online at pagetheatre.org, at the door, or over the phone by calling 507-457-1715 between noon and 6 p.m.
