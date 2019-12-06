A Saint Mary’s University alumnus will be honored Saturday for making the ultimate sacrifice to help young children in Central America.
Brother James Miller, FSC, is set to be beatified in Guatemala.
A local delegation, including brothers and SMU community members, will attend the ceremony. A special blessing and send off was held for them Wednesday on the SMU campus.
Miller’s beatification will not only be special for the local community who takes pride in the sacrifices he made for children, but also it will be historical. He will be the first De La Salle Christian Brother from the United States to be beatified.
Miller received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in 1966 and 1974 at the university.
Miller’s story stands out to the community and the world, as he was killed while mending a wall in Guatemala at a school. He was shot outside of the building in Huehuetenango Feb. 13, 1982. He was 37 years old.
It is suspected that he was killed because of his and his fellow brothers’ work to help protect young children from having to join the military in the country.
It is possible that he was not specifically target, but instead simply shot in an attack against whatever Brother was present at the school in that moment.
Miller was later named a martyr by the Pope when bishops in the area were finally able to gather enough information to present to the Vatican what they believe was the reason for the shooting. For a long time, people in the country feared the government too much to speak up about Miller’s killing.
The killing made national and international news, though.
“I never thought that I’d have a situation where I knew someone who was murdered and eventually declared by the pope to be a martyr and now be blessed,” Brother Francis Carr said. He shared that he was shocked by the news, similar to many others.
Carr lived with Miller for four years when he was attending SMU.
He shared that Miller was “a common, good guy” when attending the university.
Miller grew up on a farm in Wisconsin. He was born on Sept. 21, 1944, in Stevens Point, Wis. He was baptized on Oct. 1, 1944, in Custer, Wis.
Carr said Miller enjoyed working in the garden that the Brothers managed at the university.
Carr said that Miller once considered being a priest, before learning about the Brothers.
“When he met the brothers, he liked the idea of being a teacher. Educating kids was significant to him,” Carr said.
Carr remembered Miller always wanting to go to Central America to work with children.
Miller first went to Nicaragua, where Carr said he worked with children, opened schools and ran the volunteer fire department.
Carr said that Miller loved what he did there and would hope that the education he helped the children receive would enable them to go back to their villages and help others.
Miller headed back to the United States after his superiors began to show concern.
Carr said Miller was close to the Nicaragua government and was good at getting money from it to help schools and other programs, but the country was becoming dangerous and he was at risk.
Miller was later able to return to Central America and go to Guatemala. Carr said that Miller knew the risks of being there.
“I’ve been a Christian brother for nearly 20 years now, and my commitment to my vocation grows steadily stronger in my work in Central America,” Miller wrote in a letter. Carr read the letter during a special blessing Wednesday at the university. The ceremony was a send-off for delegates who would be traveling to Guatemala for the beatification.
Miller knew that loved ones were concerned about him being there, but he wanted to help people. He put faith in God and that Central America was where he was supposed to be helping children.
Carr said that Miller and his story is a positive influence on students at SMU because he was willing to make such a large sacrifice for the sake of young children.
“I think, particularly in the Catholic Church, in our faith, we highlight those who give their lives for the sake of the kingdom, the gospel, but also, in this case, as the gospel says, no one has greater love than to lay down his life for his friend,” SMU president Father James Burns said. “And so in following the example of Christ, this is what Brother James Miller did, laying down his life.”
“It’s a great honor for us to have someone for our local community being raised to this honor by the church,” Burns said.
Burns noted that while many people locally, along with people in Guatemala and around the world, know the sacrifice Miller made and the work he did, it’s nice to see him being formally recognized for it.
“I think people are instinctively drawn to goodness, that kind of goodness, even when it causes great sacrifice and we have to suffer. People are inspired by that,” Burns said. He believes that Miller is a good example for the students at the university.
The students have been able to connect with Miller and his passions recently.
On Nov. 25, members of the SMU community paid $2 to give up their cell phones for the day. About 300 phones were given up by students and some faculty.
The money, along with donations, will be put toward scholarships that will help Guatemalan students to attend the school Casa Hermano Santiago Miller. The school was named after Miller, who was known in Central America as Hermano Santiago Miller, FSC.
About $5,000 has been collected for the scholarships.
Carr said it meant a lot to the students being able to contribute to the scholarships.
“I think that was a real lesson for our students to think about the connection that Brother James walked these halls. He was in these classrooms,” Deborah Nahrgang, SMU senior director of external relations, said.
“Our students are taking care of the same students that he loved,” she said.
Relics of Miller, which were created after he was exhumed, will be present at the beatification.
Carr said that the body was noted to not have deteriorated at all since the burial, which is a bit of a surprise.
After beatification, Miller will be a step closer to being a saint. To be honored as such, a miracle will have to occur.
According to Carr, people will have to pray quite a lot. An example of a miracle that could happen is a child having cancer and then getting better.
“Who knows when it could happen?” Carr said.
