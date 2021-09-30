Saint Mary’s to dedicate newly completed Aquinas Hall

Saint Mary’s University will publicly dedicate Aquinas Hall, a newly renovated $17 million facility, which fosters interdisciplinary innovation and its new B.S. in Nursing program, at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

The state-of-the-art building will innovatively bring together the disciplines of business, science, and psychology in solving the world’s problems. With interdisciplinary efforts now more critical than ever, the union of these disciplines in one building will allow students to understand the importance of analyzing issues from different perspectives.

“Our students are going out into a world in which problems can’t always be adequately solved by one discipline,” said Father James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president. “With the confluence of many different disciplines in one building, we hope to prepare them for the collaboration that the world’s challenges will demand of them and their fellow experts.”

In addition to our nursing facility, Aquinas Hall includes the Anthony ’59 and Sandra Adducci Family Makerspace, the home of our Kabara Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies, a partner suite, simulation and control rooms, a debrief room, and hands-on labs and classrooms.

With this new venture into learning, it is fitting that Aquinas Hall is named after Saint Thomas Aquinas, the patron saint of students, philosophers, academics, universities, and schools. Saint Thomas spent his life seeking the truth through knowledge.

The dedication will acknowledge generous benefactors who are making Saint Mary’s newest facility possible. A reception and tours will follow.

