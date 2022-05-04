Saint Mary’s to celebrate 250 graduates during May 7 commencement ceremony

On Saturday, May 7, Saint Mary’s University will celebrate nearly 250 graduates during its Spring 2022 Commencement on its Winona Campus.

The celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a Baccalaureate Mass in Saint Thomas More Chapel. The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the university gymnasium, followed by a reception in the plaza.

This year’s outstanding seniors, Jordan Keeley and Trevor Paradise, will offer their reflections, the Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Commencement Choir will perform, and the Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., president of the university, will share his remarks.

Ryan Pajak, B’04, M’10, president of the Alumni Board, and Terrance Russell B’76, chair of the Board of Trustees, will also offer their congratulations.

View the live ceremony: https://www.smumn.edu/about/commencement.

Congratulations, Class of 2022! Saint Mary’s University is proud of you and can’t wait to hear of your next big accomplishments.

About Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota awakens, nurtures, and empowers learners to ethical lives of service and leadership. At Saint Mary’s, students find in every classroom — whether in person or online — a relationship-driven, person-centered education. Through intense inquiry, students discover the truths in the world and the character within. Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota enrolls 4,700 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis with programs offered in Rochester, other locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and fully online. As a Lasallian Catholic university welcoming all students, Saint Mary’s offers respected and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor’s, bachelor’s completion, master’s, certificate, specialist, and doctoral degrees. Learn more at smumn.edu.

