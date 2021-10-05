Saint Mary’s students to perform 'Girls Like That'

The all-female cast of 14 women will take audiences through the complex journey of how young women treat each other amidst the all-consuming digital era. What happens when a nude photo of a classmate gets leaked to the entire school? Will the girls band together or will they tear each other apart? And what happens when the same thing happens to a boy; will he face the same repercussions?

Saint Mary’s University is welcoming audiences back in person (with safety protocols in place). Unlike last year, there will be no live-streamed performances.

The audience will be restricted to no more than 85 attendees to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed Additionally, masks are to be worn by audience members throughout the entire performance. Those who plan to attend must register online via our Google form to ensure that the 85-seat limit is not exceeded. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

We ask that all audience members bring their smartphones to the performance. We will have a QR code to scan at the door when you arrive to help immerse our audience into the world of the play.

To reserve seating and for more information about the production, go to https://sites.google.com/smumn.edu/girlslikethat/home

