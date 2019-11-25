In honor of Blessed Brother James Miller, FSC, a Saint Mary’s University alumnus, undergraduate students committed a big sacrifice — relinquishing their cell phones for one day, Nov. 25.
Brother Miller, who earned his graduate and undergraduate degrees from Saint Mary’s in 1966 and 1974, was only 37 when he was shot and killed as he was mending a wall outside a school where he worked in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, in 1982.
It is suspected that Brother James was killed because he and the other De La Salle Christian Brothers fought to keep their young students from being forced into the military.
Pope Francis recognized the martyrdom of Brother James in 2018. Brother James will be the first De La Salle Christian Brother from the United States to be beatified. The date of his beatification ceremony will be Dec. 7 in Huehuetenango, and several members of the Saint Mary’s community will be in attendance. Beatification brings him one step closer to sainthood.
Participating students were asked to also donate $2. Funds raised during “No Cell Phone Day” Nov. 25 will be used for scholarships for Guatemalan students at Casa Hermano Santiago Miller, the school where Brother James worked that now bears his name.
More than 75% of the population in Guatemala lives below the poverty line.
Participating students’ cell phones were on display in the Toner Student Center, along with their names. Money raised will be presented in person during Brother James’ beatification ceremony.
To learn more about Brother James, go to www.smumn.edu/brotherjames.
