Alisa Macksey, dean of Student Success and the First Generation Initiative at Saint Mary’s University, will be honored at the 46th annual Huether Lasallian Conference, “Living the Lasallian Mission: Celebrating with Zeal,” Nov. 21-23 in Minneapolis.

Each year, the Brothers of the Christian Schools of the Lasallian Region of North America recognize Lasallian educators for their work and dedication to the charism of Saint John Baptist de La Salle with the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award. 

Macksey, representing the Midwest district, was introduced to the Lasallian network as a college student at Saint Mary’s College of California, served as a Lasallian volunteer and later worked in regional Lasallian leadership before coming to Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

