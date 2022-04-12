Saint Mary’s Concert Band spring performance planned for April 23

The Saint Mary’s Concert Band spring semester performance will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. in Page Theatre.
The concert is free and open to the public. No reservations are needed.
Directed by Dr. Janet Heukeshoven, the concert will include a variety of works for full concert band, as well as smaller groupings of instruments, including a double reed quartet (oboes and bassoons), brass ensemble, and large woodwind ensemble.
Senior music education major Nathan Herr will be the featured student director for the performance. He will lead the full ensemble in Samuel Hazo’s beautiful composition In Heaven’s Air.
Other works on the program include Malcolm Arnold’s Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo, Jay Bocook’s Irish-inspired Kirkpatrick’s Muse, Adolphus Hailstork’s New Wade ‘n Water, and an unknown Sousa March, Homeward Bound.
The smaller ensembles will be performing chamber music by Richard Wetzel, Leroy Ostransky, Philip Sparke, and Haydn.
The Saint Mary’s Concert Band is welcoming community members back into the band.
If you’re interested in joining the band for the 2022-23 academic year, contact Dr. Heukeshoven at jheukesh@smumn.edu for information. Motivated high school players, as well as adult musicians, have long been part of the Saint Mary’s University Concert Band.
