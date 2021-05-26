 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saint Charles High School Class of '21
0 comments

Saint Charles High School Class of '21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grad
Stockbyte

Saint Charles High School held it graduation ceremonies on May 23 on the Saint Charles Football Field.

Candidates for graduation:

Kody Ackman, Cole Berends, Luke Berends, Dominique Berg, Adyn Buss, Emma Cage, Miguel Ceballos, Bradley Chan, Bryan Chavez, Kaitlyn Dailey, Anna Daood, William Davidson, Lucas DeJager, Riley Ferden, Vance Fuller, Hannah Fynboh, Trinity Gbala.

David Hanson, Jacob Harris, Brandon Hernandez, Liliana Hewitt, Emily Hursh, Braeden Ihrke, Isabel Karlstad, Brea Kieffer, Kadyn Koetter, Jade Krenik, Samuel Krohse, Katelyn Lindsey, Austyn Loppnow, Alexia Losinski, Drew Maloney, Jared Mart, Kiana Mauskemo, Abigail McCready, Sarena Milene, James Mitchell, Brady Mueller, Leah Mundt.

Carter Nelson, Erik Ness, Dylan Parkhurst, Ashley Paul, Mia Pierre, Kyle Putzier, Kaedyn Redig-Bridges, Kylee Reps, Angel Rivera, Joanna Rojas, Lindsey Root, Diego Sanchez, Harper Schaber, Hayden Schaber, Trenton Schaefer, Alex Schmit, Lybie Shea, Connor Simon, Hailey Soulier, Brooke Spaulding, Kennedy Stevens, Jacob Stokes, Gabriella Stowell, Evan Timm, Alana Toft, Logan Updike, Jacqueline Vasquez, Kooper Vaughn, Victor Vega, Jason Waldee, Ezra Wallace, Ethan Warmkagathje, Alex Welch, Dustin Zillmer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News