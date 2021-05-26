Saint Charles High School Class of '21

Saint Charles High School held it graduation ceremonies on May 23 on the Saint Charles Football Field.
Candidates for graduation:
Kody Ackman, Cole Berends, Luke Berends, Dominique Berg, Adyn Buss, Emma Cage, Miguel Ceballos, Bradley Chan, Bryan Chavez, Kaitlyn Dailey, Anna Daood, William Davidson, Lucas DeJager, Riley Ferden, Vance Fuller, Hannah Fynboh, Trinity Gbala.
David Hanson, Jacob Harris, Brandon Hernandez, Liliana Hewitt, Emily Hursh, Braeden Ihrke, Isabel Karlstad, Brea Kieffer, Kadyn Koetter, Jade Krenik, Samuel Krohse, Katelyn Lindsey, Austyn Loppnow, Alexia Losinski, Drew Maloney, Jared Mart, Kiana Mauskemo, Abigail McCready, Sarena Milene, James Mitchell, Brady Mueller, Leah Mundt.
Carter Nelson, Erik Ness, Dylan Parkhurst, Ashley Paul, Mia Pierre, Kyle Putzier, Kaedyn Redig-Bridges, Kylee Reps, Angel Rivera, Joanna Rojas, Lindsey Root, Diego Sanchez, Harper Schaber, Hayden Schaber, Trenton Schaefer, Alex Schmit, Lybie Shea, Connor Simon, Hailey Soulier, Brooke Spaulding, Kennedy Stevens, Jacob Stokes, Gabriella Stowell, Evan Timm, Alana Toft, Logan Updike, Jacqueline Vasquez, Kooper Vaughn, Victor Vega, Jason Waldee, Ezra Wallace, Ethan Warmkagathje, Alex Welch, Dustin Zillmer.
Photos: 2021 UW-Madison Spring Commencement
UW-Madison graduating students Devon Stevens, left, and Lara Margolis toss their caps into the air while capturing photos with a friend prior to the start of the 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduating students sit socially-distanced apart in assigned ‘pods’ during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of UW-Madison’s Class of 2021 revel in the chance to do one last “jump around” during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduates revel in the achievement prior to the start of the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Shehrose Charania, right, greets Calice Robins with an embrace prior to the start of the UW-Madison 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of UW-Madison’s Class of 2021 revel in the chance to do one last “jump around” during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison senior class vice-president Paige Schultz guides a t-shirt cannon toward graduating students at the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduating students are arranged in socially-distanced reserved seating arrangements during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Broadway star and University of Wisconsin alum Andre De Shields delivers a keynote address via video to bachelor’s degree candidates during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduating students react during an address by keynote speaker Andre De Shields during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Malawi native and UW-Madison student Lusayo Mwakatika addresses fellow graduates during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank addresses members of the 2021 graduating class during the university’s spring commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduates Tobi Alawode, left, and Kayla Cotton turn their cap tassels to the left side during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of UW-Madison’s Class of 2021 revel in the chance to do one last “jump around” during the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW-Madison 2021 graduating class sing “Varsity” during the conclusion of the university’s spring commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of UW-Madison’s Class of 2021 celebrated during the conclusion of the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduates share a group embrace prior to the start of the 2021 Spring Commencement at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Saturday, May 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
