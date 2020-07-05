Saint Anne's raising money to give residents better opportunities in the sunshine

Saint Anne of Winona is working to give residents an upgraded experience – remodeled patios to enjoy time outside after being isolated inside during a global pandemic.
Now is the time for staff to focus on funding, though, as $170,000 is being raised for the Saint Anne’s patio, an opportunity for up to 109 nursing home residents, and $60,000 for the patio at Callista Court, the organization’s assisted living facility that is the home to up to 105 residents.
The Saint Anne’s facility was built in 1962 with the current patio. The Callista Court building and patio were built about 21 years ago.
Minimal upgrades have been completed since then, which raises a need for a big move made by the organization to give the resident more options in their daily lives and more opportunities to spend time with their loved ones.
Mark Metzler, director of foundation and development at Saint Anne of Winona, said the organization thought it was a good time for the project because so many residents have been stuck inside to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“It's nice to move ahead now and give them something to look forward to and some place to go,” Metzler said.
Carol Ehlinger, executive director of Saint Anne, said the upgrade is an important one.
“It’s desperately in need of an upgrade,” Ehlinger said.
She said that Callista has been an opportunity to be creative and expand the patio to spend time with their family and friends, because the residents are more mobile in that facility.
Ehlinger imagines the spaces will be used a lot more after the upgrade and will have opportunities for people with different wants — such as different levels of shade and noise. She hopes to have those spaces completed by the end of summer.
A high focus has been put on safety and making the patios more accessible for residents with disabilities.
The project has been in the works for about a year and a half, Ehlinger said.
She said that she has enjoyed “just involving our staff and asking residents what they're looking for and just trying to make sure that the end product meets the needs of those who live on our campus.”
As for how much has been raised so far, Metzler wasn’t ready to release an amount but he said it has gone well so far. There is still a need for more donations.
WNB Financial donated $10,000 to the project for Callista Court’s furniture and fire pit, said Jenny Baertsch, marketing manager at WNB Financial.
“2020 has been a year of great need, and as a community bank, it's essential that WNB Financial supports the communities we serve, and Saint Anne’s is a very important part of that,” Baertsch said.
WNB Financial wanted to help support making the location more accessible and enjoyable for the organization’s residents.
To donate to the project, visit www.saintanneofwinona.org/giving.
