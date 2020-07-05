Saint Anne's raising money to give residents better opportunities in the sunshine

“It’s desperately in need of an upgrade,” Ehlinger said.

She said that Callista has been an opportunity to be creative and expand the patio to spend time with their family and friends, because the residents are more mobile in that facility.

Ehlinger imagines the spaces will be used a lot more after the upgrade and will have opportunities for people with different wants — such as different levels of shade and noise. She hopes to have those spaces completed by the end of summer.

A high focus has been put on safety and making the patios more accessible for residents with disabilities.

The project has been in the works for about a year and a half, Ehlinger said.

She said that she has enjoyed “just involving our staff and asking residents what they're looking for and just trying to make sure that the end product meets the needs of those who live on our campus.”

As for how much has been raised so far, Metzler wasn’t ready to release an amount but he said it has gone well so far. There is still a need for more donations.

WNB Financial donated $10,000 to the project for Callista Court’s furniture and fire pit, said Jenny Baertsch, marketing manager at WNB Financial.