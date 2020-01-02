Saint Anne of Winona welcomed two members to the campus recently: Lana Sacia as marketing and sales manager and Mark Metzler as the director of foundation and development.
Sacia brings more than 25 years of strategic sales and marketing experience to her position, which will be focused on helping potential residents understand how Callista Court can meet their housing needs and assisting with tours.
Metzler has been part of the Winona community since 1988 and has worked with the Winona Daily News and Watkins Inc., as well as serving on a number of boards including the Winona County Historical Society and Minnesota Marine Art Museum. His aims will be to develop new and strengthen existing relationships to raise awareness of Saint Anne’s Foundation.
For more information on the developments of Saint Anne’s, visit www.saintanneofwinona.org.
