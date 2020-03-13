Saint Anne of Winona increases visitor restrictions

As COVID-19 concerns grow, Saint Anne of Winona is preparing itself to help prevent spreading of the disease.

In a release Friday, the organization announced that visiting will be limited to help limit the possibility of the disease spreading and to protect its residents.

The organization is working to keep up with all new information from health organizations about the pandemic.

Staff, residents and families are being educated about COVID-19 and its symptoms, along with best practices to help limit it from spreading.

If staff are ill, they are being informed to stay home.

Saint Anne of Winona executive director Carol Ehlinger said in the release: “We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways, other than in-person visits, such as video chat, telephone or social media. These precautions are vital to helping us avoid and minimize the possible spread of this virus. We also are committed to staying in contact with family members to update them on any news, emerging issues, or changes in our regular operations.”

Saint Anne of Winona is examining and updating its emergency plans, along with working with local health care providers.

