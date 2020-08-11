Saint Anne of Winona experiences name change after rebranding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The care facility Saint Anne of Winona will no longer be known by that name after a rebranding by Benedictine Health System that changed the facility’s name to Benedictine Living Community Winona.

The health system, which will now be simply known as Benedictine with a new logo, is also taking steps to change the names of different components of its Winona facility.

These changes include: Saint Anne Extended Healthcare turning into Benedictine Saint Anne; Callista Court turning into Benedictine Callista Court; Benedictine Adult Day Center turning into Benedictine Adult Day; and Saint Anne Training Center turning into Benedictine Saint Anne Training Center.

“In elevating “Benedictine” in the new naming structure, Benedictine leadership is honoring the health care mission and ministry of its sponsor, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth, Minn.,” Benedectine staff said in a release.

Carol Ehlinger, executive director of Benedictine Living Community Winona, said, “We may have revised the organization’s name and look, but our Benedictine-based dedication to serving older adults has not changed.”