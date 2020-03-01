Safe Harbor to give presentation on trafficking and exploitation

A representative from Safe Harbor will speak on human and sex trafficking at 6 p.m. March 2 at Sobieski Park Lodge, 965 E. Seventh St., Winona.

Safe Harbor, which is part of Olmsted County’s Victim Services Department, will discuss what human and sex trafficking/exploitation is, what the warning signs are and next steps for the public to help prevent and disrupt these dangerous channels.

A survivor of trafficking/exploitation will discuss her experience, and local law enforcement will discuss their work on this important issue.

This event is sponsored by the Winona Human Rights Commission, Winona Police Department and the Advocacy Center of Winona (formerly Women’s Resource Center). Light refreshments will be served.

Because of the nature of the presentation and the subject matter, Safe Harbor recommends that the content is not suitable for people younger than 13. The presentations include a variety of sexual references and references to violence.

