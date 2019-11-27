Winona Health’s Rushford clinic will be closed for the rest of Wednesday due to a continued weather-related power outage.
For urgent matters, call Winona Health’s Family Medicine department at 507-457-7648.
Urgent care is also available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 855 Mankato Ave., Winona. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.
If emergency attention is needed, call 911.
