Running for a cause: Fool's Five Race sprints to successful 44th running

The 44th running of the Fool's Five Race took place in Lewiston on Saturday. But for everyone involved, the race is only a small part of the event.

The race raises money for cancer research, with proceeds going to various organizations and clinics, and is the longest-running race of its kind in Minnesota.

Started in 1979, the race has both a one-mile and eight-mile race for runners to partake in. Dan Goss, the president and co-race director of the Fool's Five, has been involved with the race since 1983 in various ways.

The race was back to its normal route this year for the first time in two years, something Goss was very excited about.

"Having the event this weekend will bring back a sense of normalcy to our community," Goss said.

The race had an alternate route in 2021 due to it being moved to the fall and to allow for farmers to be able to transport their harvest, which is something very important as Lewiston is a farming community. And like most things in 2020, the race was moved to a virtual setting due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tradition unlike any other, Goss loves just about every aspect of the race, but the part that means the most to him is the support from the community. And it isn't just the Lewiston community that gets involved with the race and its cause.

"We have folks come in from Indiana, we have folks come in from North Carolina. We have folks come in from Texas, from Washington State to come for that weekend to race in our one-mile or 8K and take part in the auction as well," Goss said. "So we do have a broad scope of folks from around the country that do come back for the weekend."

Goss did acknowledge as well that a majority of the support comes from Lewiston and surrounding communities, with Lewiston being a very tight knit town with a population of 1,620 people.

Goss also stressed that this event was all about those who have battled cancer and continue to battle cancer, and helping to continue the research to hopefully someday eliminate cancer. One of those fighters who won their fight is Ashley Palubicki, a first-time volunteer at the event and a cancer survivor.

Palubicki was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013 and had a bone marrow transplant during her treatment. Palubicki also noted how lucky the region is to have such great care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she basically lived after her transplant.

Palubicki is now nine years cancer-free and felt that having an event like this is huge for research, adding that cancer is something that affects everyone in some way.

Volunteers are a huge part of the race, making sure everything runs smoothly. Karen Schultz, the volunteer coordinator for the event, noted that the cause and sense of community are big parts of why volunteers continue to come back to the event.

Schultz also added that some volunteers had the chance to tour Gundersen Health, one of the organizations that receives the money raised by the race, and it was very empowering to see where the money raised is going.

One thing that all participants, organizers and volunteers agreed on is that the race can be a truly powerful experience, with one of the most moving moments being at the beginning of the race.

All cancer survivors and those who are still fighting are asked to remain standing and everyone else takes a knee, so that all the survivors and fighters are the only people standing.

"What we have noticed is that over the years (is) more and more people are standing, which tells us that there are survivors and that's because we've done research to find cures for cancer," Goss said.

In its 44 years, the race has raised over $2.5 million. They also had an auction take place on Friday that raised $75,000.

Students at Lewiston-Altura High School, St. John's Lutheran School and Emmanuel Lutheran School-Silo combined to raise $15,000 for this year's race by themselves, and with matching donors that total was moved up to $23,000.

"All of us who are working it just said 'Wow look at these numbers.' This year, we had four kids get over raise over $1,000 each," Goss said.

The race was filled with families running for those they had lost or were still fighting, but if there was one element that fueled all the runners, it was hope.

"It's about us as a community and coming together and supporting and being there for folks, and raising money to to find a cure for cancer," Goss said.

