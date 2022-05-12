Rumble strip iinstalled on southeast Minnesota highways through May

Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work began May 9. Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures. Motorists should be alert for wet paint signs and pylons identifying where new striping has been placed after the rumble strips are done.

Work is occurring on state roads in Goodhue, Winona, Houston, Fillmore and Mower counties, and is estimated to be complete by the end of May, weather permitting.

Highways scheduled for work include:

• Hwy 60, Hwy 56 to Hwy 52 (Kenyon to Zumbrota)

• Hwy 63, 0.6 miles east of Hwy 52 to 0.2 miles west of Olmsted County Road 33 (75th St. north of Rochester)

• Hwy 248, Winona County Road 26 to Hwy 61 (Altura to Minnesota City)

• Hwy 14, 0.7 miles east of Winona County Road 23 to 1.1 miles west of Hwy 61 (Stockton to Winona)

• Hwy 14, Winona County Road 25 to 0.2 miles west of Winona County Road 23

• Hwy 43, 0.5 miles south of Winona County Road 27 to I-90 (North of Rushford to I-90)

• Hwy 16, 0.6 miles east of Houston County Road 13 to Walnut Street west of Hwy 44 (Hokah)

• Hwy 16, 0.2 miles north of Houston County Road 7 to 0.2 miles south of Hwy 26 (Near Hokah to Hwy 26)

• Hwy 44, 0.2 miles north of Hwy 76 to 0.9 miles south of Houston County Road 18 (Houston to Hokah)

• Hwy 52, 0.2 miles north of Fillmore County Road 11 to 1.1 miles south of Fillmore County Road 5 (Fountain to Chatfield)

• Hwy 218, 0.5 miles north of Mower County Road 45 to 1.1 miles south of Hwy 30 (Austin to Blooming Prairie)

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

Stay connected, informed

Learn more about the rumble strip project and check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects.

Want to stay updated on winter driving events and closures? Sign up for our text message and email updates.

• Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter.

Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

• Interested in a job with MnDOT? Career information for the State of Minnesota can be found at the Minnesota Management and Budget website. Come join us.

