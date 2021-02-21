ROTC cadets gather in sub-zero cold for Northern Warfare Challenge

He said snow cover hampers mobility, especially during the evacuation drill.

“You’re not able to move as quickly as you can in this type of environment, and you have to take that into consideration,” Phillips said.

He said physical fitness is critical no matter what the training environment.

“The basic foundation of military soldiers and leaders is being physically fit,” Phillips said. “You need that cardio-respiratory endurance and strength to help you get through this — whether or not you’re from Minnesota or Wisconsin.”

Erickson, who represents the University of Minnesota ROTC in Minneapolis and is also considering a career as a JAG officer, said she has been training for months.

“We did a lot of running and leg, arm and upper body workouts,” Erickson said.

Cadets took off from the parking lot at Grandad Bluff shortly after sunrise before heading into the woods. Lt. Col. Mark Peer of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln said the bluffs offer a very challenging terrain.

“It is a very, very strenuous course and a physically exhausting event,” he said.

He described the competition as “an important team-building exercise.”