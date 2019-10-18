The Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona has recognized Rose Nelson as the youth representative for September.
Daughter of Bob and Diana Nelson, she is a member of the Happy Hart 4-H Club and a senior at Rushford-Peterson High School. She previously served as the club historian, treasurer and president for Happy Hart.
Rose has exhibited dog, horse, goat, poultry, forest resources and woodworking projects at such events as the Winona County Fair, Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota State 4-H Dog Show, BLU and Winter Exploration Day.
Rose’s favorite memories include the Tews Corn Maze and making friends through the club, and she considers her greatest accomplishment to be winning grand champion on her Forest Resources Project, “How Maple Syrup is Made.”
