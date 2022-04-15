Rollingstone man arrested for first degree DWI, giving false name and date of birth

Winona police arrested a Rollingstone man Thursday night for first degree DWI and giving a false name and date of birth to a police officer Thursday night

According to police, at 7:33 p.m, an officer pulled over a vehicle speeding, going 65 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone and displaying expired registration.

At first, the driver of the vehicle, Adam Arthur Zemke, 31, gave the officer another person's name and date of birth. The officer noticed the smell of alcohol and had Zemke take field sobriety tests, which he failed according to police.

Zemke was arrested for DWI, after which an officer located a Minnesota driver's license in his car, confirming Zemke's identity. Zemke also admitted to giving the officer a false name due to his driver's status being canceled due to being deemed IPS, or inimical to public safety, which happens after a driver's third DWI offense in 10 years.

Zemke took a breath test after being brought to jail and blew a .09. Due to Zemke being IPS, he was charged with 1st degree DWI, and is in custody as of Friday morning.

