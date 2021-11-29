 Skip to main content
ROLL CALL | A Week in Congress

Roll Call: House vote on Build Back Better

Congress Budget

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters Thursday about plans to pass President Joe Biden's domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the Build Back Better Act at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

New government programs: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of childcare and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays. Nays:

  • Hagedorn R-MN (1st), Emmer R-MN (6th)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

