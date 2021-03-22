Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress in our weekly report

Hagedorn R-MN (1st), Emmer R-MN (6th)

Violence against women: The House has passed the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1620), sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. The bill would reauthorize and modify programs first passed into law in 1994. Jackson Lee said the changes were needed to “make various meaningful improvements to the Act to meet the varied and changing needs of survivors.” A bill opponent, The vote, on March 17, was 244 yeas to 172 nays. Nays:

Capitol riot: The House has passed a resolution (H.R. 1085), sponsored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to award three Congressional gold medals to law enforcement agencies that responded to the Jan. 6 disturbance at the Capitol building as the Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes. Pelosi said: “We were blessed by the heroism of our law enforcement officers that day when they brought light, hope, love, and peace to our grieving nation.” The vote, on March 17, was 413 yeas to 12 nays. Yeas:

Hagedorn R-MN (1st), Emmer R-MN (6th)