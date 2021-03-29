Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress

Hagedorn R-MN (1st), Emmer R-MN (6th)

Senate votes

Labor secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marty Walsh to serve as labor secretary. Walsh had been the mayor of Boston since 2014, and before that a Massachusetts state legislator starting in 1998. The vote, on March 22, was 68 yeas to 29 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN

Government spending: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shalanda D. Young to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Young has been a staffer on the House Appropriations Committee since 2007, most recently as its Democratic staff director. The vote, on March 23, was 63 yeas to 37 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN

Surgeon general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Vivek Hallegere Murthy to serve as surgeon general of the Public Health Service for a 4-year term. Murthy was also Surgeon General from 2014 to 2017 and was a professor of internal medicine at Harvard Medical School. The vote, on March 23, was 57 yeas to 43 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN