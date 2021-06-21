Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress

Regulating trade: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lina M. Kahn to serve as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a term ending in September 2024. Kahn has been a law professor at Columbia University, legal advisor to the FTC, and legal director of the Open Markets Institute. The vote, on June 15, was 69 yeas to 28 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN

Regulating water: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Radhika Fox to serve as assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s water office. Fox had been assistant deputy director of the office since January, and before that as CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said Fox “is an exceptional leader who will work day and night to come up with practical solutions for our country’s serious water challenges.” The vote, on June 16, was 55 yeas to 43 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN