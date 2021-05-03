Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress through this weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House.

Senate votes

Budget management: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jason Scott Miller to serve as the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director for management. Miller was an economic advisor in the Obama administration, and then became CEO of the Greater Washington (D.C.) Partnership. The vote, on April 27, was 81 yeas to 13 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN

Environmental protection: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Janet Garvin McCabe to serve as the Environmental Protection Agency’s deputy administrator. McCabe was a senior EPA official in the Obama administration, and since 2017 has been a law professor at Indiana University. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said: “Her dedication and her know-how will be invaluable in protecting clean air and clean water, addressing the climate crisis, and realizing environmental justice for the most vulnerable among us.” The vote, on April 27, was 52 yeas to 42 nays. Yeas:

