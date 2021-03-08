Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress in our weekly report

Changing policing: The House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 1280), sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. The bill’s provisions would end qualified immunity from prosecution for law enforcement officers in federal law, establish federal government standards and data collection requirements for law enforcement practices, and discourage racial profiling by police and their use of chokeholds to restrain suspects. Bass said the bill “raises the standards for policing and holds those officers accountable who fail to uphold the ethic of protecting and serving their communities.” An opponent, Rep. Gregory Steube, R-Fla., said it would degrade the ability of law enforcement officers to protect themselves and, by removing qualified immunity, could result in the departure of many officers. The vote, on March 3, was 220 yeas to 212 nays. Nays:

Election procedures: The House has passed the For the People Act (H.R. 1), sponsored by Rep. John P. Sarbanes, D-Md. The bill would change various election procedures, including an increase in voter registration opportunities, reduced ability to remove voters from registration lists, new rules for the financing of campaigns, and ethics and tax disclosure requirements for officials in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. Sarbanes said the changes were “designed to respond to the deep cynicism so many Americans feel when they look at their democracy and wonder if their voice still matters in it.” An opponent, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said that with measures such as ballot harvesting and universal mail-in voting, “this bill makes elections less trustworthy, not more.” The vote, on March 3, was 220 yeas to 210 nays. Nays: