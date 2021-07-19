Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in this weekly report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House.

Senate votes

Human rights diplomacy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Uzra Zeya to be the State Department’s Under Secretary of State for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya had been head of the Alliance for Peacebuilding for the past four years, and before that was a senior State Department official starting in 1990, both at overseas missions and in the U.S. The vote, on July 13, was 73 yeas to 24 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN

Labor Department: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie A. Su to serve as the Labor Department’s deputy secretary. Su had been secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for the past two and a half years, and before that was the state’s labor commissioner. A supporter, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said her “leadership skills and proven track record of experience and effectiveness are just what we need.” The vote, on July 13, was 50 yeas to 47 nays. Yeas:

Klobuchar D-MN, Smith D-MN