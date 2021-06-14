Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in our weekly report

Spending on technology: The Senate has passed the United States Innovation And Competition Act (S. 1260), sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The bill would take a variety of measures to promote development of new technologies, including the creation of a Directorate for Technology and Innovation at the National Science Foundation and other strategic government plans to support innovation. Schumer said of the need for the bill: “If we want American workers and American companies to keep leading the world, the federal government must invest in science, basic research, and innovation, just as we did in the decades after the Second World War.” An opponent, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said it would likely result in wasteful spending, and increase an already excessive national debt burden. The vote, on June 8, was 68 yeas to 32 nays. Yeas: