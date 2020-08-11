Rockey and Alexander lead primary election results for Winona mayor

Preliminary primary election results indicate entrepreneur and business owner Jovy Rockey will face off against Winona City Council member Michelle Alexander in November for the mayoral seat being vacated by Mark Peterson.
Rockey has a strong lead of 1,637 votes to Alexander’s 1,248, which is a two-vote lead over Winona County Economic Development Authority member Scott Sherman.
Fourth contender and former Winona Area Public Schools Board member Ted Hazelton came in last Tuesday, trailing behind his fellow contenders with 299 votes by the unofficial results.
Official results could be posted by Thursday once absentee ballots, which had to be mailed by Tuesday, have been counted.
Rockey is running on a platform that emphasizes her experience as a local business owner and entrepreneur. Born in Pittsburg, Kansas, Rockey moved to Winona in 2009 and opened Jovy Rockey Jewelry Studio and Gallery in 2018.
In July, Rockey said in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Winona that her first priority if elected would be to address the issues that have arisen from COVID-19.
“My main concerns with recovering (from) that would be making sure our citizens have access to food and that they have access to shelter” Rockey said. “I would be making public health a priority. I would certainly be (ensuring), if there is a continued mass ordinance, we are proactive and getting masks into the hands of our citizens.”
Rockey also emphasized the need to bring Winonans together in order to work on projects that will benefit the city and its residents.
“I don’t want to be mayor for a status symbol or an illusion of power; I want to be Winona’s mayor because we need to get things done, and I have the ideas, the passion and the experience and the know-how to bring people together to lead that effort,” Rockey said.
Alexander, a native of Winona, has been a part of Winona politics since 2010, which is when she first ran for Winona City Council.
Alexander expressed a deep love for Winona in late July, an admiration which she hopes to demonstrate by becoming its next mayor.
Given her experience on the Winona City Council, and involvement with other organizations like Winona’s multi-partner LLC, Alexander has cited specific understandings of city politics that make her qualified for the mayor’s office.
“I’ve served on multiple boards and committees,” Alexander said. “In all of those things, part of what I am doing is looking at the overall budget and trying to determine how best to serve the community we’re serving without going over budget and being able to raise the funds, or save the funds we need, to make the plans that are most important to that community of people happen. I think I bring a lot of experience.”
