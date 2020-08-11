Rockey and Alexander lead primary election results for Winona mayor

Rockey also emphasized the need to bring Winonans together in order to work on projects that will benefit the city and its residents.

“I don’t want to be mayor for a status symbol or an illusion of power; I want to be Winona’s mayor because we need to get things done, and I have the ideas, the passion and the experience and the know-how to bring people together to lead that effort,” Rockey said.

Alexander, a native of Winona, has been a part of Winona politics since 2010, which is when she first ran for Winona City Council.

Alexander expressed a deep love for Winona in late July, an admiration which she hopes to demonstrate by becoming its next mayor.

Given her experience on the Winona City Council, and involvement with other organizations like Winona’s multi-partner LLC, Alexander has cited specific understandings of city politics that make her qualified for the mayor’s office.

“I’ve served on multiple boards and committees,” Alexander said. “In all of those things, part of what I am doing is looking at the overall budget and trying to determine how best to serve the community we’re serving without going over budget and being able to raise the funds, or save the funds we need, to make the plans that are most important to that community of people happen. I think I bring a lot of experience.”

