Rock painting to learn and connect

The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will host a Zoom meeting for its community-building rock art program at 6 p.m. July 16, with registration completed at mca.smumn.edu.
The program, aiming to share information about artists of color or of indigenous background, paint a rock with the artist in mind and pass the artwork onto the community by leaving the rock somewhere to be found by a lucky passerby.
As a part of the program, a 'Just Add Rocks' multi-person kit can be purchased for $25 and including acrylic paints, paintbrushes, markers, Mod Podge, instructional packets and more. Delivery or pick-up is free.
