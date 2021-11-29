Rochester man arrested after two-state chase

A Rochester, Minnesota, man is in custody after allegedly trying to force his way into a Trempealeau County residence and leading police on a vehicle chase into Minnesota.
Jeremy Scott Martin was referred to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on charges of burglary, making threats and eluding police.
According to the Sheriff's Office, police were called to a Hwy. 54 residence, where a homeowner called police and said Martin made threats and attempted to gain forcible entry into the residence. Martin reportedly fled after the homeowner fired a handgun.
As sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and evacuated the residence, they observed a suspicious vehicle leaving the area. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to pull over and reached a speed of 90 mph with police in pursuit.
The vehicle went into Buffalo County before crossing the Hwy. 54 bridge into Minnesota. Winona police disabled the vehicle with a tire-deflation device, and the driver, identified as Martin, fled on foot. He was taken into custody by Winona police a short time later.
Martin is being held in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
