Riverview Drive reconstruction to begin Monday in Winona

Reconstruction of Riverview Drive will be begin Monday, April 27. The project will span from Theurer Boulevard to Second Street.

The city expects the project to take two months to complete and says detours will be set up to guide traffic throughout the project.

It is advised to choose other routes as much as possible while construction is ongoing.

