You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Riverview Drive reconstruction to begin Monday in Winona
0 comments
alert

Riverview Drive reconstruction to begin Monday in Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Reconstruction of Riverview Drive will be begin Monday, April 27. The project will span from Theurer Boulevard to Second Street.

The city expects the project to take two months to complete and says detours will be set up to guide traffic throughout the project.

It is advised to choose other routes as much as possible while construction is ongoing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News