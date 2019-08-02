A local school will honor and share its history Sunday during the annual Ridgeway Community Celebration beginning at 11 a.m.
A skit that will take place during the celebration will feature a portrayal of former Winona County Superintendent of Schools Jesse B. Jestus, honoring him and the original school board members. Jestus served from 1935 until retiring in 1971. When he started, he was overseeing the county’s 112 common school districts with a total of 115 teachers. He would travel the county, visiting each school twice a year. Jestus was viewed as a community leader and educator.
Jestus worked to help consolidate the schools into one independent district. Schools that were included in this merger were the old Ridgeway school, Whitlock, Boynton, Cooper, Busch, Upper Cedar Valley and Midway. A new school board was created to cover this newly formed school district.
The district was officially established in 1964 and was named Ridgeway Independent School District #859. A bond referendum happened that year to vote on the Ridgeway Elementary Building. Construction began on the building after the referendum, and the new facility opened in November 1965. The school consisted of four classrooms with three teachers.
After Jestus’ retirement, the district merged with the Winona Area Public School District. This change was brought about by state laws requiring all elementary schools be associated with a high school school district.
The school became a charter school in 2001. It has its own board of directors, but state law requires it to have an authorizer, which the Winona Area Public School District acts as.
School coordinator Jodi Dansingburg said, “When we converted to a charter school, it kind of opened the door for a lot more community involvement, like people just feeling like they have more ownership in the school. Then a lot of people stepped forward and helped with all of the work.”
“The biggest change I saw was people feeling comfortable coming into the building,” said retired school staff member Nancy Waldo. “It just changed the whole atmosphere. I started in 1973 and … I retired in 2003, so I saw that change. It was just really awesome.”
Three major construction projects have occurred since the decision to become a charter school. In 2007, the west addition took place, adding two classrooms, a library and a workroom, along with a community library open to the public. In 2009, the school’s kitchen was renovated. An art and music classroom, a stage and a preschool classroom were added in 2011.
Since starting as a charter school, the number of students and the size of the building have more than doubled. In 2001, there were 52 students. Currently, the school has 101 students between kindergarten through fifth grade, along with 21 preschoolers.
A bell tower has been built with designs from Dave Hackbarth and Steve Groth leading the construction. The structure was possible thanks to memorials from the families of community members Gordon Gerdes, Joan Hackbarth and Emil “Bud” Pflughoeft, who will be recognized during the celebration Sunday. The bell tower, which was created with a bell the school bought at an auction and had outside of the school’s front entry before the 2007 renovations.
The celebration, one that was preceded by the former annual community event Ridgeway Daze, is an opportunity for those in the community to come together, something not so often possible anymore.
“It’s really a coming together, because this school now is the hub of Ridgeway,” alumna of the common schools Diane McNally Forsyth said.
She said locals used to be able to connect at a number of locations, including a couple of stores, a creamery, the fire department and more. “But we don’t have those same things where you connect with your community folks now, and so for me that’s part of it seeing my neighbors and visiting and catching up and seeing some of the activities.”
Pam Larson, another former student of the common schools, agreed, “My children didn’t go to school here but I know a lot of those kids. I went to school with their parents. Their grandparents are here to see them do the pedal pull, and we are sitting out there visiting.”
Throughout the four-hour event, the Bob Hass Tractor and Car Show will take place, along with an FFA petting zoo, inflatables and barrel train rides for children. If participating in the tractor and car show, vehicles should arrive by 10:30 a.m.
The fourth- and fifth-grade students will be selling refreshments during the celebration to raise money for their upcoming trip to the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro, Minnesota.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., children attendees will be able to participate in the pedal tractor pull, with 9 and 10 year olds kicking off the event. Wagon rides will also be available.
The school bell tower dedication is set for 1:30 p.m., with the Jesse B. Jestus and Ridgeway school board member dedication occurring at 1:45.
A pie auction, which is known to draw the attention of many who have competitive spirits, will take place at 2 p.m. The money raised will go toward the school.
Festivities will conclude at 3 p.m.
Ridgeway Community School is located at 35564 Winona County Rd. 12.
