The open period for students wishing to enroll at Ridgeway Community School for the 2020-21 school year is going on now through Jan. 31.
New students who register during the open enrollment period will be given equal opportunity to fill remaining spaces available in each of the kindergarten to fifth-grade classes. Several Open House events will be held during Ridgeway Community School’s open enrollment period, as listed below.
- Fourth- and fifth-grade Environmental Fair Open House will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Jan. 16 in the school’s multipurpose room.
- Kindergarten Roundup Open House will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Jan. 30. The event is geared for families who have a child who will be five years old by Sept. 1 and would like to learn more about the school’s kindergarten to 5th grade academic and enrichment programs.
- Winter Family Fun Day Open House on Jan. 25, this Open House will feature a variety of outdoor or indoor activities depending on the weather and snow conditions. If conditions permit there will be an outdoor sledding, cross country (Nordic) skiing and snowshoeing party. If conditions don’t warrant outdoor activities then families can use the school’s climbing wall, compete on the new class Dance, Dance, Revolution game, or play basketball, dodge ball or pickleball as they desire.
As a free public charter school, there is no charge to attend Ridgeway Community School’s kindergarten to fifth-grade elementary program.
The school is overseen by an independent board of directors that is comprised of teachers, parents and a community member. The Ridgeway Community School board has set the school’s class size limit at 18 students in each of the kindergarten through fifth-grade classes. If there are more applications for student enrollment submitted during the Open Enrollment Period than there are spaces remaining in each of Ridgeway’s classes then a lottery will be held on Feb. 3. According to state law, enrollment preference is given to siblings of currently enrolled students and children of school staff.
Families who are not able to attend any of these open house events are welcome to contact the school and set up a time for a tour and a chance to visit a classroom if so desired.
To register for the kindergarten open houses, make arrangements to visit the school, or to receive an enrollment application or see a list of additional special events and dates contact the school office at 507-454-9566 visit the school’s website, www.ridgewayschool.org.
