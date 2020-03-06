You are the owner of this article.
Ridgeway business destroyed by fire
Nobody was injured Thursday in a fire that destroyed a Ridgeway car repair shop.

A worker at Ridgeway Garage was using a torch to a cut a bolt and ignited nearby gasoline at about 10:30 a.m, according to authorities.

The Ridgeway Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Nodine, Wilson and Pickwick.

