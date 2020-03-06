Ridgeway business destroyed by fire

×
Nobody was injured Thursday in a fire that destroyed a Ridgeway car repair shop.
A worker at Ridgeway Garage was using a torch to a cut a bolt and ignited nearby gasoline at about 10:30 a.m, according to authorities.
The Ridgeway Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Nodine, Wilson and Pickwick.
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
