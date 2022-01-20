Rhoades Family donates $250,000 to Foundation for WAPS

The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools has announced that Dr. Bruce and Katherine Rhoades have donated $250,000 to start the Rhoades Family Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship was created to support academically successful students who demonstrate intellectual promise, motivation and determination to succeed in higher education, and who will benefit from financial assistance to help fund the best possible college experience.
Dr. Bruce Rhoades graduated from WSHS in the Class of 1957. He was enrolled in an academically enriched program with other highly motivated, successful students. Rhoades credits this program with setting a successful course for his subsequent academic success, which included graduating from Winona State College with a BA degree in Chemistry and Physics at the age of 17 and earning his M.D. degree at the University of Nebraska at the age of 21.
He subsequently completed a Psychiatric Residency at the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute and enjoyed a 57-year career working as a board-certified psychiatrist, primarily with underserved populations in a number of different settings. This scholarship is intended to honor Rhoades’ legacy by assisting academically promising, highly motivated scholarship recipients to reach their higher education goals.
A $5000 scholarship will be awarded annually to the chosen applicant for up to four consecutive years, pending documentation of academic success.
For more information on the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools and its programs, contact Shelley Milek at 507-494-1004 or email at
shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us.
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Codee Hitz-Kelly presents her commencement speech, entitled "Six Feet Apart."
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Members of the 10th and 11th grade WSHS band perform under the direction of Myron Haug and Timothy Gleason at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Calla Swenson waves to the crowd after she receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Alexus Obiofu shares a look with her classmates during the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Tucker Merchlewitz receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air at the end of the 151st annual commencement ceremony.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement-2021
Winona Senior High's Phoenix Matthees receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Commencement speaker Alex Charles provides a bit of humor for those in attendance during his speech entitled "Raise the Bar" on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Chloe Hughes receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High School's 151st annual commencement ceremony was held on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel present their speech entitled "The Lessons Along the Way" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Keyawn Burton receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Colleen Halleck presents her speech entitled "The Importance of People" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The WSHS choir, directed by Dr. Travis Sletta and accompanied by pianist Jean Jorde, sings the song "Like An Eagle" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 walks toward their seats to begin the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 and the choir members look on as speakers take the podium at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The senior class of 2021 waits in the heat for the 151st annual commencement ceremony to begin on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.