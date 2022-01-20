Rhoades Family donates $250,000 to Foundation for WAPS

The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools has announced that Dr. Bruce and Katherine Rhoades have donated $250,000 to start the Rhoades Family Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship was created to support academically successful students who demonstrate intellectual promise, motivation and determination to succeed in higher education, and who will benefit from financial assistance to help fund the best possible college experience.

Dr. Bruce Rhoades graduated from WSHS in the Class of 1957. He was enrolled in an academically enriched program with other highly motivated, successful students. Rhoades credits this program with setting a successful course for his subsequent academic success, which included graduating from Winona State College with a BA degree in Chemistry and Physics at the age of 17 and earning his M.D. degree at the University of Nebraska at the age of 21.

He subsequently completed a Psychiatric Residency at the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute and enjoyed a 57-year career working as a board-certified psychiatrist, primarily with underserved populations in a number of different settings. This scholarship is intended to honor Rhoades’ legacy by assisting academically promising, highly motivated scholarship recipients to reach their higher education goals.

A $5000 scholarship will be awarded annually to the chosen applicant for up to four consecutive years, pending documentation of academic success.

For more information on the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools and its programs, contact Shelley Milek at 507-494-1004 or email at shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us.

