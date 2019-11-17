Retired Winona State University English professor Kent Cowgill will read from his forthcoming book “PurebRED: Confessions and Obsessions of a Nebraska Husker Super-fan” at 7 p.m. Monday in Stark Hall 103 on the WSU campus.
Cowgill grew up in a tiny town in central Nebraska, received his doctorate degree in English literature at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and has been a proud, passionate and sometimes demented lover of everything Cornhusker his entire life.
You have free articles remaining.
His previous publications include academic essays, magazine stories on hunting and fishing and the books “Raising Hackles on the Hattie’s Fork;” “The Cranberry Trail;” and “Sunlit Riffles and Shadowed Runs: Stories of Fly Fishing in America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.