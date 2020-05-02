Rep. Pelowski sees legislative lesson to be learned from Sauer Health Care investigation

“None of these facilities were built to combat this thing. So, in particular, some of the older ones like Sauer, they certainly don't have the layout that you would probably want to make sure you can quarantine people and that you have all of the safeguards in your heating and ventilating systems. That's not their fault. It's something brand new to us. So given how these facilities operate, how do we come down, as the Department of Health and then as the state Legislature and the system, that's got to be how we have to address this,” he said.

He said a report like the Sauer Health Care investigation helps create a better understanding of what is going on in long-term care facilities and may help with deciding how resources should be used to address the issues present in these locations.

Locally, Pelowski is not worried about how Sauer is responding to the pandemic and the state’s investigation results.

“I thought their reaction was great. And they're looking at it from the perspective of their residents. And we had an excellent discussion of the quality of care that Sauer has provided,” he said.

He said he has no doubts about the facility's staff's ability to care for their residents well.