Rep. Pelowski sees legislative lesson to be learned from Sauer Health Care investigation

Rep. Gene Pelowski sees a new chapter in legislative work possibly starting now that an investigation was completed at Sauer Health Care during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think what was missing in the inspection was the intent here. I don't think it should be the intent of the department to come down and issue citations,” Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said.
“I think it should be the (Minnesota Department of Health) coming down and offering assistance to all of our long-term care facilities, and how to grapple with something that nobody has any experience with. Now, Sauer is not the only one that has had a number of deaths across this state. We have had long-term care facilities that have had multiple deaths or dozens of deaths as a result of this COVID-19,” he said.
Multiple violations were noted during the state's April investigation. Its official report was released Thursday.
Sauer Health Care’s infection-prevention practices were deemed inadequate during the start of a local outbreak of the deadly disease. About 30% of the facility’s 47 residents died from COVID-19 as of Friday.
Sauer Health Care’s staff worked to temporarily move out 14 residents who tested negative for the disease to Lake Winona Manor.
Staff continue to keep in contact with the residents, even though they are outside of the facility, Sauer Health Care administrator Sara Blair said.
Blair said she is also working to keep their families aware of what is occurring in Sauer Health Care and what is happening in relation to MDH.
While a plan is in the process of being finalized for when the residents can move back to Sauer Health Care, Blair said she and the rest of the team are looking forward to caring for them once again.
“We're very excited about the residents coming back to us from Lake Winona Manor. Lake Winona Manor has been taking great care of these residents, but of course they’re our residents,” Blair said.
She said that the residents are asking about when they can return to the facility, too.
No certain answer can be given yet, Blair said.
“One thing we've learned in this time is that plans change,” she said.
Staff are closely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines about when the residents can move back to the facility, while also staying in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blair said, “I actually told (MDH) what our plan is. And of course, to which they respond, when I asked if they had any guidance, they said ‘Well, you guys are the pioneers of this.’”
She said that the staff members are preparing for the future, while keeping with their same goals.
“Nothing has changed our number one focus. Our number one focus every day is to care for our residents and our staff, and to ensure their families are confident in the care that they're getting here at Sauer. So, we have excellent infection-control practices. We are very knowledgeable, all of us about how to protect our residents and we're just going to continue to do that,” Blair said.
The facility plans to continue to connect with MDH, CDC and local physicians.
Blair says she and the staff appreciate the support – including donations of well-needed masks – they have received from the community during the pandemic.
“My heart is full,” Blair said. “Many, many of our supports are from our own families, our staff, our staffs’ families and our partners in the community, because they know how great our staff are here at Sauer. The support has been unbelievable.”
Pelowski believes that MDH and state legislators can learn from the experiences that Sauer Health Care has faced during its deadly outbreak.
“I think all of the Legislature now will be (asking) what is the Department of Health doing to ensure the safety of both staff and residences in these facilities? So it's a different dynamic than what I think the department is used to. And they're going to have to change their mindset. They're going to have to do things differently,” Pelowski said.
“None of these facilities were built to combat this thing. So, in particular, some of the older ones like Sauer, they certainly don't have the layout that you would probably want to make sure you can quarantine people and that you have all of the safeguards in your heating and ventilating systems. That's not their fault. It's something brand new to us. So given how these facilities operate, how do we come down, as the Department of Health and then as the state Legislature and the system, that's got to be how we have to address this,” he said.
He said a report like the Sauer Health Care investigation helps create a better understanding of what is going on in long-term care facilities and may help with deciding how resources should be used to address the issues present in these locations.
Locally, Pelowski is not worried about how Sauer is responding to the pandemic and the state’s investigation results.
“I thought their reaction was great. And they're looking at it from the perspective of their residents. And we had an excellent discussion of the quality of care that Sauer has provided,” he said.
He said he has no doubts about the facility's staff's ability to care for their residents well.
“I just want to make sure that we develop these systems statewide to give them every tool they need to safeguard residents and to safeguard staff. And then I think, because 80% of our deaths, I think, are in these long-term care facilities, this might be the best way to control this COVID-19. If we can control it in these facilities, we might have the best answer to how to control it statewide,” Pelowski said.
