Rep. Pelowski named to conference committee

With the Minnesota House and Senate having passed differing bill language to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and deliver frontline worker bonuses, Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) has been appointed to a bipartisan conference committee to craft a legislative compromise. 

“With the legislature finally moving forward on these two important issues, I look forward to crafting the consensus legislation to be signed into law,” said Rep. Pelowski. “Our businesses and frontline workers have been waiting far too long for this assistance, and I’ll be working with my House and Senate colleagues to quickly deliver this compromise.” 

Rep. Pelowski is the chief sponsor of HF 3166, the companion bill to the legislation passed by the House Monday evening, SF 2677.

Gene Pelowski

Rep. Gene Pelowski
