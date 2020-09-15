Rep. Pelowski found to have incorrectly used campaign funds; must repay almost $4,000 plus fine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Gene Pelowski has been ordered to pay almost $4,000 back to his campaign fund, along with a $1,000 fine, after money from his Pelowski Volunteer Committee was incorrectly used for living expenses from 2017 to 2019, according to the Star Tribune.

The funds, used for rent, furniture and utilities, totaled $3,976.27.

The misused money was discovered by Minnesota’s Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.

Pelowski told the Winona Daily News Tuesday, “There was no intent to do anything illegal.”

He was surprised that it took three years for the error to be noticed, but he does agree that it was an error and will pay back the funds used incorrectly, along with the fine.

Pelowski’s lawyer, according to the Star Tribune, declared to the board that it was an isolated incident of Pelowski’s campaign funds being incorrectly used and that for the future, the committee’s treasurer does know the restrictions that are in place when using campaign funds.

The investigation into Pelowski’s use of funds was launched in April.

Pelowski has been elected as a DFL representative for District 28A, including the Winona area, for 17 terms, having been first elected in 1986.

He is also an educator with Winona State University.

