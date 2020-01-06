Rep. Jim Hagedorn is praising President Trump for ordering the assassination of a top Iranian military commander accused of killing thousands.
“America and the world are safer with the elimination of Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was a known terrorist whose very existence was a threat to U.S. troops and Syrian civilians,” Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, wrote on Twitter. “I applaud President Trump for his decisiveness and for demonstrating that no attack on Americans will be tolerated, and I thank our courageous military members who carried out this mission swiftly and effectively.”
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the death of Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
Soleimani had been blamed for the death of hundreds of Americans and for planning the recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including a Dec. 27 rocket strike that killed an American civilian.
Soleimani was killed Thursday, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, at an international airport in Baghdad.
Trump’s decision to order the strike — which he made without consulting Congress — has been cheered by Republicans as an assertion of dominance and a justified protective measure, and condemned by Democrats as reckless warmongering.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to avenge Soleimani’s death, while the United States is already preparing to send more troops to the Middle East.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, accused the president of sidestepping lawmakers and having no clear strategy for handling the mounting conflict in Iran.
“Once again, the president is taking military action, without consulting Congress as constitutionally required, or without knowing how Iran will retaliate,” Kind said in a statement. “If President Trump wants to escalate our military involvement in countries overseas, he must come before Congress, present a clear, thought-out strategy and make the case to the American people and seek approval.”
Minnesota senator and presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar acknowledged Soleimani’s history of attacking U.S. forces but questioned the rationale behind ordering the assassination now.
“The timing, manner and potential consequences of the administration’s actions raise serious questions and concerns about an escalating conflict,” she said. “Our immediate focus needs to be on ensuring all necessary security measures are taken to protect U.S. military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq and throughout the region. The administration needs to fully consult with Congress on its decision-making, response plans and strategy for preventing a wider conflict.”
